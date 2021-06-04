Chhattisgarh Open School CGSOS 10th, 12th exams from June 21 in 'exam from home' pattern

Image Source : PTI/ FILE The exam will now be held from June 21

Chhattisgarh CGSOS 10th, 12th exam 2021: The Chhattisgarh State Open School (CGSOS) has released the exam schedule for classes 10, 12 exams. As per the schedule, the exam which was earlier to be held from May 24 to June 15 has been postponed, and will now be conducted from June 21.

Both the High School and Higher Secondary exam will be held in 'exam from home' pattern. As per the direction, the students would be allowed to collect question papers from specified centres, take them home and submit the answer copies within five days.

For Higher Secondary, class 12 exam, the students can collect question papers from specified centres from June 21 to 25, and have to submit their answer sheets till June 30. While, for High School class 10 exam, The question papers will be distributed from July 1 to 5, and the students have to submit their answer sheets till July 10, the release mentioned.

The class 12 exam in the state will be held from June 1 in the same pattern. The students can collect the question papers between June 1 and 5, and have to submit the answer copies at their respective centres within five days from the date of collection of the question papers.

The class 10 result was earlier declared on May 19 on the basis of internal assessment as the exams were cancelled in view of the pandemic. All the students were promoted to the next class, with 100 per cent pass percentage recorded for the first time.

