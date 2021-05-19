Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 Result 2021: 100% pass, over 98% students secure first division

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL 100 per cent declared pass in Chhattisgarh Board class 10 exam

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Class 10 result 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Wednesday released the results of Class 10th board exams. The board said that this year's overall pass percentage is 100 per cent. Students can access their scorecard at the board's official website www.cgbse.nic.in

The board had earlier said that students will be promoted as the exams could not be conducted in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

CGBSE in its release stated, a total of 4.67 lakh (4,67,261) enrolled in the secondary exam this year, out of which 4,61,093 students declared pass, the result of 6,168 students could not be cleared due to discrepancies in application form.

LIVE UPDATES | Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 result 2021

A total of 4.46 lakh (4,46,393), 98.61 per cent students secured first division, 9,024 (1.96) per cent students passed with second division and 5,676 students (1.23) per cent secured third division.

A total of 2.24 lakh (2,24,112) male students cleared the class 10 exam, while 2.31 lakh (2,31,999) are female. Among boys, a total of 95.66 per cent students secured first division, second division- 2.65 per cent, third division- 1.68 per cent. A total 97.90 per cent female students secured first division, second division- 1.30 per cent, third division- 0.80 per cent.

To check result, candidates have to click on the websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. Click on the result link- High School (10th) exam result. Enter roll number, captcha. Result will appear on the screen. Download, take a print out for further reference.

