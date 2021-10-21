Follow us on Image Source : PTI Channi slams CBSE over 'biased exclusion' of Punjabi from main subjects

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday slammed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for keeping Punjabi out of the main subjects. Ahead of the upcoming CBSE Term 1 examination for classes 10th and 12th, the board on Thursday released the date sheet for minor exams for both classes. The class 10th list had Punjabi as one of the minor subjects apart from some other regional languages. Channi slammed the board saying that the exclusion impacts students who wish to learn their native language.

"I firmly oppose the CBSE's authoritarian decision to keep Punjabi out of the main subjects. This is against the federal spirit of Constitution, violating the right of Punjabi youth to learn their native language. I condemn this biased exclusion of Punjabi", Channi tweeted.

Earlier, the board had released a schedule for major examinations. As per CBSE Date Sheet, 2022 released earlier, the major exams would begin from November 30, 2021. The overall exams would conclude on December 30, 2021. Students must go through the complete schedule of major examinations as discussed below.

The exams would be conducted in the first shift from 11 am to 1:30 pm. Term 1 Exams would be conducted in offline mode by the board. The paper would carry multiple-choice questions only. The paper would be 50% of the total theory component. Each subject will carry 35 marks. Candidates must go through the official website shared above to get more updates on CBSE Date Sheet 2022.

