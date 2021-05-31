Monday, May 31, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. CGBSE Class 12 admit card 2021 released. Direct link to download

CGBSE Class 12 admit card 2021 released. Direct link to download

CGBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the CGBSE Class 12 board exams admit card 2021. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 31, 2021 15:13 IST
CGBSE Class 12 admit card 2021 released. Direct link to download
Image Source : SCREENGRAB

CGBSE Class 12 admit card 2021 released. Direct link to download

CGBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the CGBSE Class 12 board exams admit card 2021. Students can download their Chhattisgarh HSC hall ticket  through the official website-- cgbse.nic.in.  Along with the CGBSE Class 12 hall ticket for regular courses, the board has also released the admit cards for vocational courses.

CGBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021: How to download 

1. Visit the official website-- cgbse.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card- Higher Secondary Main Examination 2021'.

3. Enter the login credentials

4. Your CGBSE 12th Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

CGBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021: Direct link

Click here to download CGBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X