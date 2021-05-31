Image Source : SCREENGRAB CGBSE Class 12 admit card 2021 released. Direct link to download

CGBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the CGBSE Class 12 board exams admit card 2021. Students can download their Chhattisgarh HSC hall ticket through the official website-- cgbse.nic.in. Along with the CGBSE Class 12 hall ticket for regular courses, the board has also released the admit cards for vocational courses.

CGBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021: How to download

1. Visit the official website-- cgbse.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card- Higher Secondary Main Examination 2021'.

3. Enter the login credentials

4. Your CGBSE 12th Admit Card 2021 will appear on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

CGBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021: Direct link

Click here to download CGBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021

