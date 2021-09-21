CBSE Teacher Awards 2021: 22 teachers awarded for excellence in education

Follow us on Image Source : CBSE OFFICIAL YOUTUBE VIDEO/SNAP DRAG MoS for education, Annapurna Devi felicitated 22 teachers and principals with CBSE Teacher Awards 2021.

CBSE Teacher Award 2021: Minister of State for Education, Annapurna Devi felicitated 22 teachers and principals of CBSE affiliated schools on Tuesday (September 21) with the CBSE Honour for Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership 2020-21 award.

Referring to the awardees, the minister said, “On this occasion, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to those inspiring teachers who have shown enthusiasm in teaching and learning, have provided excellence in work and innovation. The teachers took their personal efforts in the difficult situations arising out of the Covid-19 situation and the challenges are handled well so that the pandemic does not hinder their student's learning.”

CBSE official handle in a Tweet said, "CBSE congratulates recipients of awards for Excellence in Teaching & School Leadership 2020 21."

CBSE Teacher Awards 2021: Name of teachers

Dr. Shiksha (Delhi)

Dr. Suchita Raut (Bhopal)

Dr Mumindra Kumar Majumdar (Guwahati)

Pravin Kumar Mishra (Anand)

Chandni Agarwal (Delhi)

Harpreet Kaur (Amritsar)

Mamta Amarpuri (Delhi)

Monika Sachdeva (Delhi)

Monika Sidhwani (Delhi)

Padma Srinivasan (Delhi)

Ritika Anand (Delhi)

Sitikanth Pati (Bhubaneswar)

Vikram Singh Yaduvanshi (Muscat)

Divya Bhatia (Delhi)

Madhavi Goswami (Ghaziabad)

Monica Chawla (Chandigarh)

Reena Rajpal (Delhi)

Smarranika Pattnaik (Bhubaneshwar)

Sharmila Raheja (Ghaziabad)

Sukhpreeet Kaur (AmritsarSunita Singh (Meerut)

Sushmita Kanungo (Prayagraj).

The Central Board of Secondary Education instituted the “CBSE Honour for Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership” under the aegis of MoE in the year 2000 to give public recognition to the meritorious services of outstanding teachers of schools affiliated with it. Each awardee received a merit certificate and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Any working teacher with at least 10 years of regular teaching experience in CBSE affiliated schools and working principals with 10 years of regular teaching experience and 5 years as a principal in CBSE affiliated schools are eligible to apply for the awards.

READ| CBSE Teacher Awards 2020-21: MoS for Education to felicitate award to 22 teachers, principals

ALSO READ| JNV Class 9 Admission 2021: NVS starts registration process, check how to apply here

Latest Education News