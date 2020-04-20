CBSE may declare Class 10, 12 board results without holding exams

Image Source : FILE Representational image

With the further extension of the lockdown, scheduled to end on May 3, students of Class 10 and 12 who have been unable to appear for their board examinations may well be evaluated without the need to appear in the exams. While a press release issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on April 1 advised the students and school authorities across the country that exams for 29 crucial subjects in Class 10 and 12 will be conducted at an appropriate time, it also added that for other subjects, the Board will not hold any exams.

However, holding board exams in the near future could well appear to be a tough ask on the Board's part, given the uncertainty around the lockdown period being extended. Already, the state of Telangana has extended it lockdown restrictions till May 7, four days after Centre's current round of lockdown ends. While many 'non-hotspot' districts in the country have partially lifted their lockdowns, schools and other educational institutions continue to remain closed.

With this backdrop, declaring exams without holding exams becomes a real possibility. The Board has already stated that it will only hold exams for certain crucial subjects. The list might well be extended further, if news reports are to be believed. Of course, the Board will take a final call on the matter after May 3.

"The Board will conduct examinations for only main subjects that will be required for promotion and maybe crucial for admissions in higher

educational institutions," the release had stated.

"For the rest of the subjects, the Board will not hold examinations; the instructions for marking/assessment in all such cases shall be separately issued by the Board," it added.

The Board is yet to hold exams for six subjects for students who had centers in north-east Delhi, as per the release. For Class 12, the Board is still to hold exams in 12 subjects, spanning across Science, Arts and Commerce streams, for students outside north-east Delhi. When it comes to students of north-east Delhi, the list of subjects is a tad smaller at 11.

The north-east district of the national capital had been witness to a spate of sectarian violence, which resulted in board exam schedule being disrupted at the centres located there. No exam has been held since March 18, with the country going into lockdown on March 25, three days after a nationwide 'janata curfew' call on March 22.

