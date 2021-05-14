CBSE, ISC Class 12 exams 2021: Plea to cancel board exams filed in Supreme Court

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL CBSE earlier said that it is yet to take any decision on class 12 exams.

CBSE, CISCE Class 12 exams 2021: A plea to cancel the class 12 board exam conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has been filed in the Supreme Court. As per reports, the plea filed by advocate Mamta Sharma requested to assess the class 12 students on the basis of objective methodology.

The petition highlighted, "Conducting Class 12 board examination is not possible because of surging COVID-19 cases. Even online or offline examination not feasible because of unprecedented pandemic. Delay in declaration of Class 12 results will hamper students taking admission in foreign universities."

"CBSE and CISCE must devise an object methodology to declare the results within specified time otherwise it will affect around 12 lakh students,” it added. The direction has been sought to the centre, CBSE, CISCE in this regard.

Meanwhile, CBSE earlier said that it has yet to take any decision on class 12 exams, whether to conduct or cancel even there are reports that the board may postpone the class 12 exams till July or cancel the exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. "These are all speculations, the board has nothing to do with it. CBSE will review the covid-19 situation in June, and the decision to conduct or postpone the exams will be taken then," a CBSE official told IndiaTV.

The official, meanwhile hinted, if the present situation does not improve, then the board will have fewer options rather than to cancel the exams. "If the exams could not be conducted in July, then we can not further delay conducting the exam. As the entire exam process takes more than a month including evaluation of copies and result declaration. If suppose the result be declared by the end of August, how will the students take admission in varsities, higher education institutions." CBSE, in that scenario may follow the assessment criteria of class 10, but its too early to say, the official added.

