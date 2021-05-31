Image Source : PTI 'Consider internal assessment for Class 12 students': Priyanka Gandhi writes to Education Minister

In view of the upcoming board examinations for Class 12, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, requesting him to consider concerns put forward by students and parents.

"These children are the future generation of Indians. They have already coped with immense pressures in the last year of their schooling. For much of the year, their schools remained closed, the normal interaction with friends that children thrive on have been practically absent. Many contracted COVID-19 themselves and many have lost people they love, family members and friends in this year of tragedy and turmoil," she wrote.

She said that students and parents feel that appearing for exams in crowded examination centers is "extremely unsafe". Some have written that they have vulnerable relatives at home - aged grandparents or ailing parents - anad they will be at risk as well, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Many have suggested that as in other countries, internal assesssments should be made for the students considering that the second wave of the pandemic has hit so hard at the very time when they were to study and sit for their exams. They very real fear of psycological trauma of the raging pandemic coupled with prolonged and intense pressure of the board exams can lead to severe mental health issues like depression, anxiety and PTSD," the letter noted.

Further, Priyanka Gandhi said that many parents suggested that there should be a comprehensive strategy by which students should be vaccinated fully before sitting for the exams. "It is now too late to do this for this batch of students as they already lost too much time. However, this could be the basis of plans made for students who might face similar circumstances in 2022."

