CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Pokhriyal to meet education secretaries, decision to cancel exam likely today

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Decision on CBSE class 12 board exam likely today

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Amid the raising demand to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 12 board exams, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will meet Education Secretaries of states to discuss the matter.

Nishank on Sunday through his official twitter account informed, "I will be virtually attending the meeting with State Education Secretaries on 17th May, 2021 at 11 AM. The objective of the meeting is to review the #COVID situation, online education, and work around NEP."

Earlier on April 14, the minister announced to cancel the class 10 exam, and postponed the class 12 board exam. Both the exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

Meanwhile, a CBSE official told IndiaTV that if the present situation does not improve, then the board will have fewer options rather than to cancel the exams. "If the exams could not be conducted in July, then we can not further delay conducting the exam. As the entire exam process takes more than a month including evaluation of copies and result declaration. If suppose the result be declared by the end of August, how will the students take admission in varsities, higher education institutions."

CBSE, in that scenario may follow the assessment criteria of class 10, but its too early to say, the official added.

The #cancel12thboardexams2021 is also trending on social media, and is one of the top trends on the micro blogging website- twitter. Thousands of students have raised the issue to the education ministry to either cancel or postpone the class 12 exams considering the pandemic's second wave.

Meanwhile, Nishank will also meet with all Vice Chancellor's of Central University virtually tomorrow to review the online education in COVID19 Pandemic and Planning and Implementation of NEP-2020.

Latest Education News