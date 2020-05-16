CBSE Board Exams 2020: How to check datesheet for pending Class 10 & 12 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the datesheet for the remaining class 10 and class 12 board exams. The datesheet will be released for the 29 remaining exams which got delayed due to the nationwide lockdown inflicted by the government in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The datesheet for the 29 remaining exams will be released at 5 pm today, Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Saturday. In his tweet Nishank said, "Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm.Stay tuned for more details..."
Attention Students!— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020
Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm.
The 29 exams pending include 6 class 10 exams to be conducted in North East Delhi, 12 class 12 exams for the rest of India and 11 class 12 exams for North East Delhi
List of Exams for which the datesheet will be declared
|Class 10 Exams for North East Delhi
|
Class 12 Exams for rest of India
|Class 12 Exams for North East Delhi
|Hindi Course A
|Business Studies
|English Elective - N
|Hindi Course B
|Geography
|English Elective - C
|English Comm
|Hindi (Elective)
|English Core
|English Language and Literature
|Hindi Core
|Mathematics
|Science
|Home Science
|Economics
|Social Science
|Sociology
|Biology
|Computer Science
|Political Science
|Computer Science (New)
|History
|Information Practice (old)
|Physics,
|Information Practice (new)
|Accountancy
|Information Technology
|Chemistry
|Bio-Technology
How To Check CBSE Class 10 & Class 12 Board Exam Datesheet
Students can check the datesheet for CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exam 2020 on CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in
HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has asked students, teachers and parents to stay connected to him on Twitter at 5 pm. He might post the datesheet on his official twitter handle as well.