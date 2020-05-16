Saturday, May 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. CBSE Board Exams 2020: How to check datesheet for pending Class 10 & 12 exams

CBSE Board Exams 2020: How to check datesheet for pending Class 10 & 12 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the datesheet for the remaining class 10 and class 12 board exams. The datesheet will be released for the 29 remaining exams which got delayed due to the nationwide lockdown inflicted by the government in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Here is how you can check the datesheet.

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2020 13:12 IST
CBSE Board 2020: How to check datesheet for pending Class 10 & 12 exams
Image Source : INDIA TV

CBSE Board 2020: How to check datesheet for pending Class 10 & 12 exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the datesheet for the remaining class 10 and class 12 board exams. The datesheet will be released for the 29 remaining exams which got delayed due to the nationwide lockdown inflicted by the government in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. 

The datesheet for the 29 remaining exams will be released at 5 pm today, Union Cabinet Minister for Human Resource Development Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted on Saturday. In his tweet Nishank said, "Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm.Stay tuned for more details..."

The 29 exams pending include 6 class 10 exams to be conducted in North East Delhi, 12 class 12 exams for the rest of India and 11 class 12 exams for North East Delhi

List of Exams for which the datesheet will be declared

Class 10 Exams for North East Delhi

Class 12 Exams for rest of India

 Class 12 Exams for North East Delhi
Hindi Course A Business Studies English Elective - N
Hindi Course B Geography English Elective - C
English Comm Hindi (Elective) English Core
English Language and Literature Hindi Core Mathematics
Science Home Science Economics
Social Science Sociology Biology
  Computer Science Political Science
  Computer Science (New) History
  Information Practice (old) Physics,

 
  Information Practice (new) Accountancy 
  Information Technology Chemistry
  Bio-Technology  

How To Check CBSE Class 10 & Class 12 Board Exam Datesheet

Students can check the datesheet for CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exam 2020 on CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has asked students, teachers and parents to stay connected to him on Twitter at 5 pm. He might post the datesheet on his official twitter handle as well.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X