CBSE Class 10, 12 term-1 exam admit card 2021: Release date and time, direct link to download

CBSE Class 10, 12 term-1 exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) will release the admit card for the class 10 and 12 term-1 exams on Tuesday (November 9). The term 1 exam for class 12 will commence from November 16, while for class 10, the term 1 exam is scheduled to begin from November 17.

The candidates who will appear in the term-1 exam can download the hall ticket on the official website- cbse.gov.in. The term-1 exam will be for 90 minutes, and the exam will start at 11:30 am.

CBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2021: Steps to download

Visit the website- cbse.gov.in Click on download admit card link for 10th, 12th exam Enter log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number/ date of birth Hall ticket will appear on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

Since this is the first time that board exam candidates will be using OMR sheets, the board has written a letter to CBSE school principals asking them to help students demystify the OMR sheet so that there are no confusions when the board exams begin.

The CBSE letter stated that schools may undertake practice sessions based on the information listed. Teachers may also get acquainted with the OMR sheet details as follows.

CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. For details on term-1 exam, please visit the website- cbse.gov.in.

