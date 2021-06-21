CBSE to conduct optional board exams between August 15 and September 15, Supreme Court told

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE CBSE is planning to conduct exam between August 15 and September 15

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to conduct optional board exams in August and September for students who are not satisfied with evaluation criteria.

In an additional affidavit in the Supreme Court, the board said that the exams will be conducted any time between August 15 and September 15, subject to conducive Covid-19 pandemic situations.

"The optional examination for the candidates who are not satisfied with their assessment with the policy, the examinations for such candidates shall be conducted any time between 15.08.2021 to 15.09.2021, subject to conducive situation," the board said.

The board also said that results for Class 12 Board Examination 2021 will be declared by July 31.

Earlier today, the apex court adjourned the hearing on CBSE class 12 evaluation criteria till tomorrow. The court said that in principle it has agreed with the evaluation scheme but will hear the petitioners before suggesting any changes in it.

According to the board, the class 12 results will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 and Class 12 (40% weightage). The results will be announced by July 31.

Meanwhile, a section of students challenged CBSE, CISCE's decision to cancel physical exams for Class 12 students. Vikas Singh Sr Lawyer appearing for the students argued for conducting the physical exams as the Covid positivity rate has come down.

A vacation bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari has adjourned the hearing till tomorrow at 2 pm.

READ MORE | CBSE 12th results 2021: Supreme Court adjourns hearing on evaluation criteria to tomorrow

READ MORE | CBSE developing IT system to assist schools tabulate Class 12 Board exam results

Latest Education News