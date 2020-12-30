Image Source : GOOGLE CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates: Education minister says will end suspense tomorrow, rules out online exams

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exam dates: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will announce the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates at 6 pm on Thursday. The minister, however, has ruled out considering online examinations.

"Based on suggestions by parents and schools, we will discuss dates related to CBSE exams on 31st December and end suspense over the board exams. We will try to announce dates for future exams. Right now, we are not considering the option of online exams," Nishank told ANI.

Earlier this month, Nishank had said that the Class 10 and 12 board exams will not be held in January-February. "Cancelling exams and promoting students without exams will result in putting a stamp on these students. These students might face trouble in getting jobs and admissions at higher education levels in the future. We do not want that for our students. Thus, the cancellation will not happen. Thus, board exams will be held but postponed. The class 10 and 12 board exams will not be held in Jan-Feb. But when exactly will the exams will be held will be decided after February," Pokhriyal said.

​Meanwhile, the board had also ruled out examinations in online mode. "The exams, as and when they are conducted, will be in written mode and not in online mode. The exams will be conducted following all COVID protocols," the CBSE had said earlier this month.

