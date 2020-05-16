Saturday, May 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Technical aspects delay CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet announcement. Details here

Technical aspects delay CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet announcement. Details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has delayed the date sheet for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board remaining exams. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announce the news. In his tweet, Nishank said that the CBSE was taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the date sheets of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 16, 2020 17:22 IST
postponed cbse exam date sheet 2020, postponed cbse date sheet 2020, cbse 10th exam date sheet 2020,
Image Source : INDIA TV

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam date sheet delayed; likely by May 18

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has delayed the date sheet for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board remaining exams. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announce the news. In his tweet, Nishank said that the CBSE was taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the date sheets of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12. He said the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 would now be released by May 18. 

"CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the date sheets of the board exams of classes 10th and 12th, due to which, the date sheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted," Nishank said in his tweet. 

In a tweet earlier today, the minister had said that an announcement on the full schedule of Class 12 and Class 10 Board exams would be made at 5 pm today. However, now that it stands delayed, students will have to wait for some more time. Meanwhile, a fake CBSE date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 is also doing the rounds. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that it is fake.

CBSE CLASS 10 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (North East Delhi)

Hindi Course A

Hindi Course B
English Comm
English Lang and Lit
Science
Social Science

CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (NATION-WIDE) 

Business Studies
Geography
Hindi (Elective)
Hindi (Core)
Home Science
Sociology
Computer Science (Old)
Computer Science (New)
Information Practice (Old)
Information Practice (New)
Information Technology 
Bio-Technology

CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (NORTH EAST DELHI)

English Elective N
English Elective C
English Core
Mathematics
Economics
Biology
Political Science
History
Physics
Accountancy
Chemistry

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X