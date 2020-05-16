Technical aspects delay CBSE Class 10, 12 datesheet announcement. Details here

Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam date sheet delayed; likely by May 18

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has delayed the date sheet for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board remaining exams. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announce the news. In his tweet, Nishank said that the CBSE was taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the date sheets of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12. He said the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 would now be released by May 18.

"CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the date sheets of the board exams of classes 10th and 12th, due to which, the date sheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted," Nishank said in his tweet.

#CBSE is taking into consideration some additional technical aspects before finalizing the datesheets of the board exams of classses 10th and 12th, due to which, the datesheets will now be released by Monday i.e. 18-05-2020. Inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 16, 2020

In a tweet earlier today, the minister had said that an announcement on the full schedule of Class 12 and Class 10 Board exams would be made at 5 pm today. However, now that it stands delayed, students will have to wait for some more time. Meanwhile, a fake CBSE date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 is also doing the rounds. However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that it is fake.

Claim - A whatsapp forward claiming to be Date Sheet of #CBSE Board examination for Class 10th & 12th.#PIBFactCheck: #Fake forwards. Union HRD Minister @DrRPNishank will be releasing the date sheet for the same at 5 pm today.



Check: https://t.co/JPy3w2vn43… pic.twitter.com/9YiVv89XGB — PIB In Bihar 🇮🇳#stayhome#staysafe (@PIB_Patna) May 16, 2020

CBSE CLASS 10 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (North East Delhi)

Hindi Course A

Hindi Course B

English Comm

English Lang and Lit

Science

Social Science

CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (NATION-WIDE)

Business Studies

Geography

Hindi (Elective)

Hindi (Core)

Home Science

Sociology

Computer Science (Old)

Computer Science (New)

Information Practice (Old)

Information Practice (New)

Information Technology

Bio-Technology

CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAMS: EXAMS TO BE HELD FOR THESE SUBJECTS (NORTH EAST DELHI)

English Elective N

English Elective C

English Core

Mathematics

Economics

Biology

Political Science

History

Physics

Accountancy

Chemistry

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage