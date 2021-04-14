CBSE Board Exam 2021: Inside details of PM Modi's meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Image Source : PTI The revised schedule of the class 12 exam will be announced on June 1.

CBSE 10th, 12th exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

During the meeting, government officials suggested PM Modi that board exams for both the Class 10 and 12 should be postponed in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. However, PM Modi said that students are going through a tough phase due to the pandemic and suggested that Class 10th exams should be cancelled and 12th can be held later at an appropriate time.

It was decided Class 10th result will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the CBSE. Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks will be given an opportunity to sit for exams when the situation is conducive.

For Class 12th, PM Modi supported the proposal to postpone the exams till May 30. A review meeting will take place on June 1 to discuss the revised schedule. Students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted.

As per the previous schedule, CBSE board exams for both 10th and 12th were slated to be held from May 4 to June 7. Results were likely to be announced by mid-July.

The decision was taken in view of surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are worst-hit by the pandemic, forcing the governments to announce strict measures to flatten the curve.

Registering a steady increase for the 35th day in a row, India recorded 1,84,372 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tally of cases to 1,38,73,825, while the active cases surpassed the 13-lakh mark. The death toll increased to 1,72,085 with 1,027 new fatalities, the highest since October 18, last year.

