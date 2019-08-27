Cancelled Himachal police exam to be held on Sept 8

The written examination for recruitment of Himachal Pradesh police constables, which was cancelled earlier this month, will now be held on September 8, an official said on Tuesday.

The examination will be held from noon-1 pm throughout the test centres in the state, the official added.

Earlier, the exam was cancelled by the state government after six men from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana were caught impersonating as candidates at a test centre in Parol area of Kangra district. Later more arrests were made

Over 39,000 candidates had appeared for the examination at test centres across 12 districts of the state for hundreds of constable posts.

