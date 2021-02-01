Rs 4,684 crore allocated to create 15,552 'Adarsh Vidyalayas': Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Image Source : PTI 4,684 crore allocated to create 15,552 'Adarsh Vidyalayas': Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

The National Research Foundation (NRF) will be strengthened to promote new inventions in the country with an allocation of Rs 50,000 crore in the budget, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Monday. Along with this, the creation of over 15,000 'Adarsh Vidyalayas' (model schools) was also announced.

He informed that the 'Adarsh Vidyalayas' will be set up across the country. The objective of the 'Adarsh Vidyalaya Scheme' would be to create one primary and one elementary school in each block and one secondary and one senior secondary school in each district. It would have a safe learning environment where a wide range of learning experiences will be offered.

The minister said a total of 15,552 schools would be developed as 'Adarsh Vidyalayas'. These additional funds amounting to Rs 4,684 crore (comprising the state's share) would be given as a component of the "Samagra Shiksha Yojana".

There is also talk of making elaborate arrangements for education in tribal areas as well.

Nishank said, "The establishment of 750 Eklavya schools in tribal-dominated areas and setting up of a Central university in Leh would strengthen the country's educational system. It has also been proposed to open 100 new army schools in association with NGOs and private schools."

The Minister told IANS that one primary and one elementary school per block that is, 7,047 primary and 7,047 elementary schools are proposed in this budget.

They would be given funding for adequate infrastructure and pre-primary level kindergarten including quality interventions, capacity building of teachers, teaching material, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and smart classroom facilities.

While talking about the proposed allocation of Rs 50,000 crore for the NRF, the Union Minister said, "Knowledge creation and research have an important role in developing and maintaining a large and vibrant economy. This not only uplifts the society, but also provides inspiration in continuously taking the nation to even greater heights."

He said that the budget of 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) India has given importance to the NRF which would ensure strengthening of the overall research ecosystem in the country along with focusing on identified national priority areas.

Nishank said,"With the vision of National Education Policy 2020 to provide good quality education and to make it accessible and affordable for all, the 'Adarsh Vidyalaya Yojana' under the "Samagra Shiksha Yojana" and proposal to start world-class schools in Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas," has been made.

He praised the budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying, "This budget has been prepared keeping in mind the development of the entire country. Its provisions will strengthen the entire education system of the country."

(With IANS Inputs)

Latest Education News