Patna schools up to class 8 closed till Jan 8 as cold wave grips Bihar

The Bihar government on Sunday announced that all government and private schools upto class 8 in Patna will be closed till January 8 in view of the severe cold wave in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted that the northwest India would continue to witness cold wave conditions.

A fresh active 'Western Disturbance' and its associated induced cyclonic circulation is likely to affect northwest Indian region from January 3, and under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall is likely during January 3 to 7 with possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5, the IMD said, adding, isolated hailstorms are also likely over Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5 and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 5.

