Class 10, 12 students can appear for pending board exams from wherever they are: HRD Minister

Image Source : PTI Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank/FILE

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday announced that Class 10 and Class 12 students can appear for pending board exams from wherever they have moved. "Class 10, 12 students who have moved to different state or district during lockdown can appear for pending board exams there," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Students are not required to travel to the previous board exam center if they have moved to different state or district during the lockdown, he said.

Earlier in a tweet, Nishank had said that he would come out with a "major announcement" for students this evening. Taking to Twitter, the HRD Minister said the information will be for those who are currently not in the same district as their board examination center.

"Attention! Students who are currently not in the same district as their board examination center, we have a major announcement coming their way this evening. Stay tuned," he had said in a tweet this morning.

📢Attention!

Students who are currently not in the same district as their board examination centre, we have a major announcement coming their way this evening.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/QtuDNsRiK0 — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 27, 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 Board exams in the month of July. Earlier, Nishank had said that the remaining board exams would be conducted within respective schools of the students.

On May 28, the union HRD Minister will address the heads of 45,000 Higher Education Institutions at 3 pm in a webinar organized by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage