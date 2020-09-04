Image Source : FILE Assam lifts weekend lockdown & night curfew; schools, colleges to remain closed till Sep 30

The Assam government has lifted weekend lockdown and night curfew though coronavirus-related restrictions will remain in force in the containment zones till September 30. The government also ordered the educational institutions to remain closed till September end.

Night curfew and weekend lockdown have been operational across the state and inter-district movements were prohibited since June 28 following a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Chief secretary Assam, Kumar Sanjay Krishna, in an order, said that schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutes for regular class activities shall remain closed till 30th September. He however mentioned that "Online and distance learning activities are allowed to continue."

Fifty per cent of the teaching and non-teaching staff are allowed to attend the educational institutions at a time for on-line teaching/tele-counselling and related works only in areas outside the containment zones, the order stated.

Students of Class Nine to 12 are allowed to visit schools on voluntary basis and with written consent from parents for guidance from teachers only.

Meanwhile, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters that the positivity rate in the state increased from 4.7 last month to 6.3. Sarma said, "We have ramped up our ICU and oxygen facilities. Our mortality rate is still maintained between 0.24-0.26."

"We will issue directives to enforce social distancing and use of masks," he added.

