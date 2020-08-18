Image Source : FILE Teachers and official employees of Assam educational institutes to join office from Sep 1

All teachers and other official employees of educational institutions in Assam, from primary school to universities, will have to mandatorily attend their office from 1st September, Assam Education and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Sarma said all teachers and other official employees of educational institutions in Assam, from primary school to universities, will have to mandatorily take COVID-19 tests between the 21st and 30th of August.

"I understand that many have left for home from their respective place of work during this pandemic. But they should come back and join office mandatorily on 1st September," he said.

He further said 'Leave without pay' will be implemented on any teacher or other official employee who fails to join duty on the given date.

Sarma also said that the government is getting ready to reopen educational institutions in the state from September 1 but the ultimate decision will depend on the Union Home Ministry.

He said that the state government had already prepared the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for educational institutions and these would be circulated, once the Centre's decision was received.

The minister earlier said that after the reopening of the educational institutions, classes would be held in a pre-scheduled routine in open spaces, including the playground, and courtyard of the school for students of Classes 5 to 8.

Students in Classes 9 and 11 would attend classes in their classrooms for twice a week while those in Classes 10 and 12 would attend classes for four days a week. Around 15 students would be allowed to be present in the class at a time.

Schools would remain shut for students up to Class 4 until September end, he had added.

Teaching in colleges would be held only for the students of final semesters while for the post-graduate students, the universities concerned would take the decision, Sarma said.

