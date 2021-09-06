Assam CEE Result 2021 declared: Check all important details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE The Assam CEE Result 2021 has been declared by ASTU.

Assam CEE Result 2021: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has declared the result for Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the Assam CEE Exam 2021 can check their results on the official website of ASTU--astu.ac.in. Candidates will be able to check their rank card by entering their application number and password on the result page.

Candidates who clear the exam will be needed to appear in the counselling round to be conducted by the university. The University will notify the schedule for the counselling round on its website. The Assam CEE for admissions to the B.Tech Programme in the State of Assam (CEE-2021).

Assam CEE results 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of the University-- formonline.net. Key in your Application Number and password and click on the login. Your results will appear on the screen. Save the results on your computer and take a printout too.

