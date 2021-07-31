Assam Board Class 12 Result 2021 declared: Total 58, 244 candidates get 1st division

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Board class 12 Result declared.

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has declared the Assam Board HS Result 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of AHSEC -- ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in. The official has crashed due to heavy traffic. Candidates can opt for alternate ways to check the Assam Board result in the meantime.

To check the Assam class 12 Result 2021, candidates will have to enter their roll number, mobile number, and internet mark sheets at the official website of AHSEC.

The total number of students who have achieved the 1st division is 58, 244 out of 191855 candidates who had registered to appear for the class 12 exam. This year the pass percentage for Assam Board stood at 98.93 per cent.

Assam 12th Result 2021: How to Check

Go to the official site- ahsec.nic.in or resultsassam.nic.in

Click on the link that reads about AHSEC Class 12 results 2021

Enter your details there as asked like roll number and date of birth

Click on submit/login

Your Assam 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and print a copy of the same for future references.

Assam 12th Result 2021: Check vis mobile app

Candidates can also check their Assam Board class 12 result on the mobile app 'Upolobdha app' and AHSEC result 2021 app. These mobile applications can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Assam 12th Result 2021: Alternative website

ahsec.nic.in

assamresults.in

NeCareer.com

ahsec.assam.gov.in

assamjobalerts.com

schools9.com

indiaresults.com

vidyavision.com

Assam 12th Result 2021: Number of candidates

A total of 2,49,812 candidates have appeared for the examination out of which 38430 candidates are from the Science stream, 191855 are from the Arts stream, 18443 are from the Commerce stream and 1081 students are or the Vocational course. The examination was held across 820 exam centres of the country.

