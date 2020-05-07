Assam announces early summer vacation for schools, colleges till May 31

The Assam government on Thursday declared summer vacation for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure amid COVID-19 lockdown. Addressing the media, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Assam govt has decided to declare summer vacation for schools and colleges from May 1 to May 31."

Assam govt has decided to declare summer vacation for schools and colleges from May 1 to May 31: State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/rvw6YtXw8P — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

The state government had suspended all teaching and learning activity from March 23 due to the rising coronavirus infections across the country. All government schools were also instructed to commence online classes for Classes 10 and 12 from early April.

Meanwhile, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has directed the health department to effectively implement 'contact tracing' to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Following the detection of two more positive cases on Tuesday, concerted efforts must be made to aggressively implement contact tracing to break the chain of transmission, the governor said while reviewing the mitigation measures adopted and led by the health and family welfare department in close association with other departments of the state.

