Thursday, May 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education News
  4. Assam announces early summer vacation for schools, colleges till May 31

Assam announces early summer vacation for schools, colleges till May 31

The Assam government on Thursday declared summer vacation for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure amid COVID-19 lockdown. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Guwahati Published on: May 07, 2020 17:45 IST
Assam announces early summer vacation for schools, colleges till May 31

Assam announces early summer vacation for schools, colleges till May 31

The Assam government on Thursday declared summer vacation for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure amid COVID-19 lockdown. Addressing the media, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Assam govt has decided to declare summer vacation for schools and colleges from May 1 to May 31."

The state government had suspended all teaching and learning activity from March 23 due to the rising coronavirus infections across the country. All government schools were also instructed to commence online classes for Classes 10 and 12 from early April.

Meanwhile,  Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has directed the health department to effectively implement 'contact tracing' to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Following the detection of two more positive cases on Tuesday, concerted efforts must be made to aggressively implement contact tracing to break the chain of transmission, the governor said while reviewing the mitigation measures adopted and led by the health and family welfare department in close association with other departments of the state.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X