Common Entrance Examination for Recruitment of Soldiers cancelled after paper leak

A Common Entrance Examination for Recruitment of Soldiers (General Duty) has been leaked, officials have told PTI. Following this, the Army has decided to cancel the examination for pan-India recruitment of general duty personnel.

An official said the Indian Army has zero-tolerance towards corrupt practices in the recruitment process for selection of suitable candidates.

Based on a proactive joint operation with local police at Pune, a case of possible leakage of question paper prepared for Common Entrance Examination for Recruitment of Soldiers (General Duty) was reported last night, the official said.

At least three people have been arrested in Pune so far.

Further investigations are underway.

