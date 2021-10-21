Andhra Pradesh AP PGECET 2021 result released, how to download score card

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download AP PGECET score card at sche.ap.gov.in

AP PGECET 2021 result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the result for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2021. The candidates who appeared in the AP PGECET exam can check result and download scorecard on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

The PGECET exam was held on September 27, 28, and 29 in two shifts.

AP PGECET 2021 result: How to download scorecard

Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in Click on AP PGECET Result 2021 link Enter log-in details- registration number, roll number AP PGECET result will appear on the screen Download PGECET score card, take a print out for further reference.

The qualifying percentage in AP PGECET is 25 per cent, however, there are no minimum qualifying marks for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC. For details on AP PGECET results, please visit the website- sche.ap.gov.in.

Latest Education News