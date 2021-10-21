Thursday, October 21, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Andhra Pradesh AP PGECET 2021 result released, how to download score card

Andhra Pradesh AP PGECET 2021 result released, how to download score card

Download AP PGECET score card on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in. The PGECET exam was earlier held on September 27, 28, and 29 in two shifts

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 21, 2021 14:56 IST
AP PGECET result 2021
Image Source : FILE

Download AP PGECET score card at sche.ap.gov.in

AP PGECET 2021 result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the result for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2021. The candidates who appeared in the AP PGECET exam can check result and download scorecard on the official website- sche.ap.gov.in

The PGECET exam was held on September 27, 28, and 29 in two shifts. 

AP PGECET 2021 result: How to download scorecard 

  1. Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in 
  2. Click on AP PGECET Result 2021 link 
  3. Enter log-in details- registration number, roll number 
  4. AP PGECET result will appear on the screen 
  5. Download PGECET score card, take a print out for further reference. 

The qualifying percentage in AP PGECET is 25 per cent, however, there are no minimum qualifying marks for reserved category candidates- SC/ ST/ OBC.  For details on AP PGECET results, please visit the website- sche.ap.gov.in

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News