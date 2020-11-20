All schools in Haryana to remain closed till November 30 amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Image Source : PTI All schools in Haryana to stay shut till November 30 amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Schools in Haryana will remain closed till November 30, the state announced today, amid a spike in coronavirus cases across the country. Haryana has so far reported 2,212 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 2,09,251, while 20 more fatalities took the death toll to 2,113.

Of the fresh deaths, four were from Hisar, three each from hardest-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad, two each from Rewari, Sirsa and Bhiwani, while one death each was reported from Jind, Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Ambala, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported the biggest spike in cases included Gurgaon (645), Faridabad (489), Hisar (162), Sonipat (130) and Rewari (106).

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 19,579 while the recovery rate was 89.63 per cent.

