Air Pollution Crisis: Schools in Gurguram, Faridabad, Sonipat to be shut till Nov 17

The Haryana government on Sunday decided to shut all schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat and Jhajjar till November 17 amid rising air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

The order comes into force with immediate effect and shall remain operational till November 17, the government said.

The decision comes a day after Delhi govt decided to suspend physical classes for a week starting from November 15 (Monday) to protect the children from the adverse impact of the air pollution. The Delhi government also decided to switch to work from home for 100% of the workforce starting from Monday.

This development comes after the Supreme court asked the central government to prepare an emergency plan to improve the air quality in Delhi.

The apex court said that air quality in Delhi is in the 'severe' category and in another two to three days it will dip further.

The Supreme Court also stressed the reopening of schools in Delhi and said, "little children have to go to school in this weather, we are exposing them to this. Dr. Guleria (AIIMS) said we are exposing them to pollution, pandemic and dengue."

