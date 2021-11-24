Air pollution: Schools, colleges in Delhi to re-open from November 29

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. School children walk along a road, amid smog in New Delhi, on Nov 11.

Owing to the improving air quality in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to re-open the schools, colleges and all educational institutions from November 29.

Speaking to media, Environment minister Gopal Rai today said, "The air quality in Delhi is improving now. Schools, colleges, educational institutes to re-open from 29th November in Delhi."

The government has also decided to allow the entry of all CNG and electric vehicles in the city from November 27.

"We have decided to allow the entry of all CNG, electric vehicles into Delhi from November 27. The entry of all other vehicles to remain banned till December 3," Rai added.

In order to combat with pollution, special bus services will be started by the Delhi government from all those colonies where the maximum number of Delhi government employees reside.

"Normal functioning of Delhi government offices will also resume from November 29. We advise them to use public transport to commute. Special bus services will be started from colonies where the maximum number of Delhi government employees reside," the environment minister further stated to media in the national capital.

