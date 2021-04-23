AIIMS MBBS supplementary exams postponed due to Covid-19 second wave

Image Source : AIIMSEXAMS.AC.IN The revised time table will be available at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS MBBS supplementary exams 2021: The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the supplementary exams for MBBS second and third-year students in the wake of Covid-19 second wave. The exams which were scheduled to be held in May have been deferred till further notice.

AIIMS in its notice mentioned, "In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak and decision of the competent authority in this regard, following supplementary examination are deferred till further notice: Second MBBS Supplementary and Final MBBS Supplementary."

The practical, viva-voice of these exams were also deferred. “Accordingly, dates of Practical/Clinical/Viva-voce examination of above scheduled in May 2021 stands deferred and same will be decided by the competent authority at a later stage and will be announced in due course of time,” the statement mentioned.

The revised time table, when released will be available at the website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

