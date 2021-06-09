AIIMS INI CET admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

Image Source : PTI/ FILE CET exam will be held on June 16

AIIMS INI CET admit card 2021: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the admit card for the INI CET exam. The CET exam is scheduled to be held on June 16 across the country. The candidates appearing in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Earlier, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the conduction of upcoming medical exam - INI CET. The India Medical Association, Medical Student Network (Chhattisgarh Chapter) along with 35 serving doctors has filed a petition challenging the conduction of CET exam on June 16.

INI CET admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download 'admit card' link

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The exam provides admission into the post-graduate courses such as Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MSDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), and Master of Chirurgie (MCh). These are offered by eight AIIMS including Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Rishikesh, Raipur, Jodhpur, and NIMHANS Bengaluru, JIPMER Puducherry and PGI Chandigarh.

