Tuesday, July 27, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. AIIMS INI CET 2021 result declared, here's how to check

AIIMS INI CET 2021 result declared, here's how to check

The candidates can check the CET entrance test results on the official website- aiimsexams.org. CET was held on July 22

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 27, 2021 11:04 IST
AIIMS INI CET 2021 result
Image Source : FILE

AIIMS INI CET 2021 result available to download at aiimsexams.org  

AIIMS INI CET 2021 result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has announced the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 on Monday (July 26). The candidates can check the CET entrance test results on the official website- aiimsexams.org

INI CET exam was earlier held on July 22 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. 

INI CET result 2021: How to download scorecard 

  1. Visit the official website- aiimsexams.org
  2. Click on the “Results” tab
  3. Go to the “Academic courses” section
  4. Select the following notification “Result: Roll number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in INI-CET July 2021 session" 
  5. A pdf with the roll number of the selected candidates will appear on the screen 
  6. Download, take a printout for further reference. 

This year, the INI CET 2021 was conducted in 129 cities. INI CET 2021 was held for admission to 815 Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh) and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats offered in AIIIMS PG, JIPMER PG, PGIMER and NIMHANS.   

READ MORE | OJEE 2021 to be held online, authorities add 3 centres outside state 

ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on October 3, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X