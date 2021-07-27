AIIMS INI CET 2021 result declared, here's how to check

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AIIMS INI CET 2021 result available to download at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS INI CET 2021 result: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has announced the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 on Monday (July 26). The candidates can check the CET entrance test results on the official website- aiimsexams.org.

INI CET exam was earlier held on July 22 in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

INI CET result 2021: How to download scorecard

Visit the official website- aiimsexams.org Click on the “Results” tab Go to the “Academic courses” section Select the following notification “Result: Roll number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in INI-CET July 2021 session" A pdf with the roll number of the selected candidates will appear on the screen Download, take a printout for further reference.

This year, the INI CET 2021 was conducted in 129 cities. INI CET 2021 was held for admission to 815 Masters of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Chirurgie (MCh) and Masters of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats offered in AIIIMS PG, JIPMER PG, PGIMER and NIMHANS.

