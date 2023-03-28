Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal government forms panel for rolling out NEP 2020 in universities, colleges

The Mamata Banerjee government has established a committee including vice-chancellors of universities to lead the state-run and state-aided higher educational institutions (HEIs) on implementing the new curriculum under the New Education Policy (NEP 2020).

The state government has formed the panel 10 days after they wrote to registrars of all state universities to implement the policy it opposed earlier.

A higher education department notification said, "A committee under the chairmanship of Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Professor Suranjan Das “is hereby formed to explore the possibilities and identify the Higher Educational Institutions including Universities in the state, for implementation of new Curriculum and Credit framework."

The committee will submit its report to the state government through the West Bengal State Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE) within four weeks, an official said.

On March 18, the higher education department wrote to registrars of all state universities for “implementation of new curriculum and credit framework for undergraduate programmes in all the higher educational institutions of the state for the forthcoming academic session.”

Other than Professor Suranjan Das, the committee has Bankura University VC Professor Deb Narayan Bandyopadhyay, North Bengal University VC Professor Om Prakash Mishra, Rabindra Bharati University VC Professor Nirmalya Narayan Chakraborty and others.

