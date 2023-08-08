WBJEE counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result announced at wbjeeb.nic.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WBJEE Counselling 2023 seat allotment result out

WBJEE counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the seat allotment result today for round 2 counselling process. The candidates who appeared in the WB counselling round 2 can download their results from the official website of WBJEE, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The selected candidates will be able to accept seat acceptance fee and report to the allotted institutes between August 8 and 11. Candidates will be able to withdraw their seats within the stipulated time period. Candidates will have to pay a seat acceptance fee of Rs 5,000 for further admission through online transactions such as Net banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.

After the remission of application fee, students will be able to download the allotment letter. The candidates will be able to check their institute and programme name on their allotment letter. There will be three rounds for the counselling procedure including Allotment round, upgradation round, and mop-Up round. If the student fails to pay the seat acceptance fee, their current allotment seat will be cancelled.

WBJEE counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result: How to download?

Visit the official website of WBJEEB, wbjeeb.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'View seat allotment result of round 2' Put your registration number, roll number, password and security pin and click on sign in WBJEE counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen View and download WBJEE counselling 2023 round 2 seat allotment result for future reference

WBJEE counselling 2023: List of Documents for admission

