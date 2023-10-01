UPTAC B-Pharmacy seat allotment 2023 result announced, download at uptac.admissions.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPTAC B-Pharmacy seat allotment 2023 result declared

UPTAC B-Pharmacy seat allotment 2023 result: The Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) has declared the results of the first round of counselling today, October 1. Candidates who applied for admission to the BPharmacy course can download seat allotment from the official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in.

To download UPTAC B-Pharmacy seat allotment 2023, candidates are required to enter their registration number and other details on the login page available on the official website.

UPTAC B-Pharmacy seat allotment 2023 result: How to download?

Visit the official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in

Click on the 'UPTAC B-Pharmacy seat allotment 2023 result'

Enter your roll number, password, security pin, and click on the sign-in button

UPTAC B-Pharmacy seat allotment 2023 result will appear on the screen

Download UPTAC B-Pharmacy seat allotment 2023 result and save it for future reference

What's next?

All those who have been shortlisted are required to confirm their seat by October 2. The seat confirmation fee is Rs. 20000/12000, and payment can be conveniently made online. The candidates can also indicate their online willingness by opting for freeze or float and make decisions regarding their allotted seats between September 30 and October 2. After this, the option to fill and lock their choices will open from October 3 to 4. Candidates can check the complete schedule at the official website of UPTAC, uptac.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can directly access the UPTAC B-Pharmacy seat allotment 2023 result by clicking on the above link.