UPTAC 2023 seat allotment result for B Pharmacy to be out today at uptac.admissions.nic.in, check details

UPTAC 2023 seat allotment result, UPTAC 2023 pharmacy seat allotment result: The Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling is all set to release the UPTAC 2023 seat allotment result today, September 30. Candidates will be able to check the seat allotment result through the official website, uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Following the release of the results, candidates may secure their seats by submitting payment between September 30 and October 2nd. Moreover, they are given the option to either lock in or reconsider their assigned seat from September 30 to October 2nd.

UPTAC 2023 B Pharmacy seat allotment result: How to download

Visit the official website of UPTAC, uptac.admissions.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPTAC 2023 seat allotment result for B Pharmacy'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your details

UPTAC 2023 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Check and download the seat allotment

The registration process for UPTAC counselling 2023 was started on September 15 and closed on September 22. The choice filling and locking process was conducted between September 26 to September 29, 2023. Candidates can visit UPTAC's official website for further information on the results.