UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration starts today at dgme.up.gov.in, check how to apply

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration today

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration will be started today, July 25. All those who are seeking admission to the MBBS/BDS course within the Uttar Pradesh State, can register online through the official website, upneet.gov.in. The counselling process will start between July 25 and July 28, 2023.

While registration, the candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 2000/- for appearing in the UP NEET UG counselling process. Candidates must submit a security deposit of Rs 30,000, Rs 2 lakh, or Rs 1 lakh for private medical and dental college seats in order to be considered for government state quota seats. Applicants who have paid the security deposit and had their original certificates confirmed online are eligible for choice filling.

The process for registration and processing fees will be conducted between from July 25 to July 28 (up to 5 PM). The DGMER will verify the registered candidates' documents between July 25 and July 28, 2023. According to the official schedule, online choice-filling will take place from July 31 to August 3, 2023, and the merit list will be announced on July 29, 2023. The results of seat allocation will be made public on August 3 or August 4, 2023.Candidates will be able to download their letters of allocation between August 5 and August 8, 2023.

Admission will be done on a total of 9,078 seats in the MBBS course. There are 2,270 seats in the BDS course out of which 2,200 seats are in private dental colleges and 70 seats are in the dental faculty of KGMU.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration: How to apply?