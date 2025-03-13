UP NEET PG 2024 special round choice filling starts, allotment on March 17- details here UP NEET PG 2024 special round choice filling process has been started. Candidates can submit their choices of colleges and courses by visiting the official website, upneet.gov.in. Check details here.

UP NEET PG 2024 special round choice filling process: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh has started the NEET PG 2025 special stray vacancy round counselling choice filling process. The eligible candidates can fill out their preferences on the official website, upneet.gov.in. The window will close on March 17, at 10 am. The results for the same will be declared on March 17. The candidates will be able to download allotment letters from March 18 to 20.

UP NEET PG 2024 special round choice filling: How to fill choices?

Visit the official website, upneet.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'UP NEET PG 2024 special round choice filling procedure'.

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your preferred choices of colleges and courses.

Save your choices and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future references.

The medical board has already released the UP NEET PG 2024 special stray vacancy round seat matrix. The last date for NEET PG 2025 special counselling was March 12, 11 am. Candidates who have registered themselves and paid the security fee are only eligible for the stray vacancy round. The facility to apply for the NEET PG 2024 UP special stray vacancy round will be available till March 17, 10 am. The allotment of seats for special stray vacancy rounds will depend on seat availability, preferences of seats filled by candidates and rank.

What's next?

According to the schedule, the UP NEET PG 2024 special round reporting deadline for the admission procedure is March 20. While reporting to the allotted college, candidates will have to carry their documents such as class 10 mark sheets, class 12 certificates, MBBS degrees, internship certificates and others.