UGC warns students against fake notice on exam cancellation amid India-Pakistan conflict A fabricated notice is circulating on social media under the banner of UGC, claiming that all exams are cancelled due to a war situation and advising students to return home. UGC confirms that this notice is fake.

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a warning to all students, parents, and educational institutions regarding a fabricated public notice circulating on social media. The fake notice claims that all exams have been cancelled due to a “war situation” and advises students to return home.

Taking to Twitter, formerly known as X, the UGC clarified that a fabricated public notice is being circulated under its name, claiming that all exams are cancelled due to a war situation and advising students to return home. The exam body has strongly advised students to rely only on the official social media channels and website of the UGC. Furthermore, it warned that spreading misinformation is a punishable offence and urged everyone to remain vigilant against false information.

This clarification comes in response to a wave of war-related rumours and misinformation circulating on social media, following India’s military operation known as ‘Operation Sindoor’. Although some precautionary closures have occurred, such as Kashmir University deferring its exams, there have been no nationwide exam cancellations. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) is proactively addressing false claims, and the UGC has emphasised that all confirmed announcements will be disseminated through official channels. Students are advised to keep preparing for their planned examinations according to the original timetable unless they receive official notifications.