UGC-NET 2023: Exams to be conducted from Feb 21 to March 10 | Check DETAILS

UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency has announced the exam dates for UGC NET 2023. As per the National Testing Agency (NTA), the UGC- National Eligibility Test (NET) will be held from February 21 to March 10, 2023.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) to determine the suitability of students to be recruited as assistant professors will be conducted from February 23 to March 10, 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Thursday. The exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) in 83 subjects.

According to University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, the NTA has been entrusted by the UGC to conduct the UGC-NET. The test determines the eligibility of Indian nationals to become "Assistant Professor" and "Junior Research Fellowship" (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.

"The NTA will conduct UGC-NET's December edition for JRF and eligibility for Assistant Professor in 83 subjects in CBT mode. The online applications will be accepted from December 29 to January 17. The exam will be conducted from February 23 to March 10," he said. The exam is conducted twice a year.

