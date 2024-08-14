UGC introduces new enrollment procedure for ODL and online programmes; details here

Follow us on Image Source : WIKIPEDIA University Grants Commission (UGC)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a new enrollment procedure for the students seeking admission to Open and Distance Learning (ODL)/Online Programmes, starting from the 2024-25 academic year. This change will be effective from September 2024. This initiative aims to ensure transparency in the admission procedure.

UGC Chairman, Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced the new enrollment procedure, highlighting that it aligned with the UGC (ODL Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, which set the minimum standards for such programmes. He also stated that recent issues with unrecognized institutions admitting students highlighted the need for this standardized procedure to safeguard students interests.

To safeguard student interests, the UGC has developed a mechanism requiring students to register on the UGC-DEB web portal and create a unique DEB-ID using their Academic Bank of Credit (ABC)-ID”, the UGC chairman said.

Mandatory for all students enrolling in ODL programmes

''This DEB-ID will be mandatory for all students enrolling in recognized ODL/Online programmes, except for foreign learners, and will remain valid for their lifetime. HEIs are urged to implement this new admission process efficiently and promote it to new learners to ensure successful adoption and operation,'' the chairman added.

How to register?

Students enrolling for the (ODL Programmes and Online Programmes) are required to register on the UGC's DEB web portal and create a unique DEB ID using their Academic Bank of Credit (ABC)-ID. It should be noted that once the DEB-ID is generated on the web portal, it will remain valid for lifelong. All Higher Education Institutions have been instructed to expedite the smooth implementation of the new mechanism for ODL and Online mode admissions by completing the requisite API integration process and promoting this initiative among new learners. Individuals can visit the official website of UGC DEB for any further inquiries or concerns.