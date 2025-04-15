TS TET 2025 registration begins today, exam to be conducted in June - how to apply? TS TET 2025 registration window has opened. Candidates who wish to appear in the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TGTET) 2025 can apply for the exam by visiting the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet.

TS TET 2025 registration: The Telangana Department of School Education (TS DSE) will start registering for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET or TGTET) 2025 today, April 15. Candidates can submit their application forms by visiting the official website, at tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet. The last date for submitting the application form is April 30, 2025.

The TS TET exam is scheduled to be held from June 15 to June 30, 2025, at various exam centres. There will be two exam shifts daily – one in the morning from 9 AM to 11:30 AM and the other in the afternoon from 2 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates can submit their application forms by following the simple steps given below.

TS TET 2025 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website, tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet.

Navigate the link to the 'TS TET 2025 registration'.

Register yourself before proceeding application form.

On successful registration, fill out the application form by providing essential details.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the TS TET 2025 application form for future reference.

TS TET 2025 registration: Application Fee

Paper 1 or paper 2: Rs. 750/-

Paper 1 and 2: Rs. 1,000/-

TS TET 2025 Notification and Registration Form

Who can apply?

Candidates holding a Senior Secondary or Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of 50% marks and who have passed D.El Ed./ D.Ed. / B.Ed. from a recognised board are eligible to apply. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.