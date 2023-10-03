TS PGECET Counselling 2023: Second and final phase allotment list OUT at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : TSCHE TS PGECET Counselling 2023 second and final seat allotment list out

TS PGECET Counselling 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the second and final phase allotment list have been released at the official website. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check the list on the official website, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who have been selected under the second and final provisional allotment of TS PGECET counselling are required to report to the designated college for verification of original certificates. According to the latest notice, shortlisted candidates can report to the designated colleges between October 3 and 7.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has uploaded the college-wise provisional selected candidates list on the official website. Candidates can download the second and final phase allotment by following the easy steps given below.

TS PGECET Counselling 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads, 'Provisional Allotment Login Phase II'

It will redirect you to the new login window where you need to enter your hall ticket number, rank/score and click on the 'login'

TS PGECET Counselling 2023 second and final provisional list will appear on the screen

Download TS PGECET Counselling 2023 seat allotment and save it for future reference

TS PGECET Counselling 2023 second and final seat allotment

TS PGECET Counselling 2023 college-wise list of provisionally selected candidates

What is next?

In order to secure enrollment, selected candidates are required to pay a tuition fee. However, the ultimate decision on seat allocation is subject to the successful verification of all original certificates by the college and the presentation of the fee payment receipt in accordance with the authority's guidelines. Once these requirements are met, the college will provide an allotment order and joining report, which the candidate must submit together with the original documents. Furthermore, the candidate must furnish two sets of attested copies of all certificates at the designated college. These procedures are mandatory to ensure admission.