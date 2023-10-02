TS PGECET Counselling 2023: Phase 2 provisional allotment list to be out today at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS PGECET Phase two seat allotment result today, October 2

TS PGECET Counselling 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will publish the list of the provisionally selected candidates under phase two seat allotment for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) counselling today, October 2. All those who participated in the counselling process will be able to check the list on the official website, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates who will be selected under round two provisional allotment of TS PGECET counselling 2023 will have to report to the allotted college for verification of original certificates. According to the schedule, shortlisted candidates must report to the designated colleges from October 3 to 7.

According to an official statement, the list of provisional selected candidates will be prepared college-wise and uploaded on the official website. The notification for the same will be sent to the registered mobile number furnished in the online application.

What's next?

To secure admission, shortlisted candidates are required to pay a tuition fee. However, the final allocation of seats is subject to satisfactory verification of all original certificates at the college and the production of the fee payment receipt, as per the authority's instructions. The college will then print the allotment order and joining report, which candidates must submit along with their original documents. Furthermore, candidates must provide two sets of attested copies of all certificates at the allotted college. These steps must be followed to confirm admission.