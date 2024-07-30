TS PGECET 2024 counselling: TSCHE starts registration at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in; document list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS PGECET 2024 counselling registration begins

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has opened the registration window for the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Test (TS PGECET) 2024 counselling. All those who have qualified in the written test can participate in the counselling procedure through the official website, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the first round of the registration process for TS PGECET 2024 counselling will conclude on August 9. TS PGECET 2024 physical verification of special categories will be done between August 1 to 3. The verified list of the eligible registered candidates will be out on August 10.

The counselling procedure involves various stages including registration, payment of fees, document verification, choice filling, and seat allotment. The web entry window for round 1 counselling will be available from August 12 to 13. The candidates will be able to modify the web entry options on August 14. The list of the provisionally selected candidates will be out on August 17. The reporting for the document verification process will start on August 18 and will conclude on August 21. The classes for the new session will commence on August 31.

Who is eligible?

Candidate should have passed the qualifying examination and secured not less than 50% marks (45% in case of reserved categories) for Engineering including Technology courses and 55% (50% in case of reserved categories) for M.Pharmacy and Pharm-D (P.B.).

Registration fee

While submitting the online registrations, unreserved category candidates will have to pay a processing fee of Rs. 1,200 for TS PGECET 2024 counselling registration, while Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates will be charged Rs 600. The payment of registration fee can be paid through online payment (Credit / Debit Cards / Internet Banking) in favour of ‘Secretary, TGCHE’. The last date for the registration process is August 9.

