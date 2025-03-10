TS ICET 2025 registration begins today- check eligibility, how to apply, fee and more TS ICET 2025 registration will be starting today, March 10, 2025. All those who wish to apply for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) for admission to MBA, and MCA programmes can submit their application forms within the specified timeline. Check details here.

The Telangana government College of Higher Education (TGCHE) will start the registration procedure for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) for MBA, and MCA programmes today. Candidates who are interested in applying for TS ICET 2025 can submit their application forms on the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in by May 3, 2025.

This year, the TS ICET exam will be conducted on June 8 and 9, 2025 at various exam centres by Mahatma Gandhi University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). Candidates will be able to download the TS ICET 2025 admit card from the official website in due course. Candidates are advised to go through the details before submitting their online application forms.

Important dates:

Notification publication date: March 6, 2025

Registration starts from: March 10, 2025

Last date to apply without fee: May 3, 2025

The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 250: May 17, 2025

The last date to apply with a late fee of Rs 500: May 26, 2025

Application correction window: May 16 to 20

Admit card release date: May 28, 2025

TG ICET 2025 Exam Date: June 8 and 9, 2025

Who is eligible?

Candidate should have a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks (45% marks in case of reserved categories). If the qualifying degree is obtained by distance mode then it should be recognized by the joint committee of UGC, AICTE, and DEC. Candidates who are in their final year of the qualifying examination can also apply, provided their results will be declared on or before the TS ICET Counselling Process.

Age Limit:

The minimum age of the candidates should be 19 years as on the date of notification (Candidates whose date of Birth up to 30th MARCH, 2004).

TS ICET 2025 registration: How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their application forms for TS ICET 2025 application forms by May 3 on the official website. The link to the TS ICET 2025 application forms will be available on icet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.

Application Fee