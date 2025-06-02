TS ICET 2025 hall ticket expected to be released today, when and where to download TS ICET 2025 hall ticket is expected to be released today, June 2. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2025 admit card is expected to be released today, June 2. Candidates who applied for the entrance exam can download their hall ticket of TG ICET 2025 by visiting the official website - icet.tgche.ac.in, once released. The facility of downloading TG Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test admit card will be remain available till the exam day.

In order to download the TS ICET 2025 Hall Ticket, the candidates are required to use their registration number, qualifying exam hall ticket number and date of birth. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their hall tickets.

How to download TS ICET 2025 hall ticket?

Visit the official website- icet.tgche.ac.in.

Navigate the link to the 'TS ICET 2025 hall ticket'.

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide registration number, date of birth and other details.

TS ICET 2025 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Download and save TS ICET 2025 hall ticket for future reference.

TS ICET 2025 exam date

TS ICET 2025 exam is scheduled to take place on June 8 and 9 in a computer based test mode. The exam will be conducted in two shifts - Morning Shift: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM; Afternoon Shift: 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM. The candidates will have 90 minutes to complete the exam.

TS ICET 2025 exam pattern

TS ICET 2025 exam will have three sections: Section A – Analytical Ability, Section B – Mathematical Ability, and Section C – Communication Ability. The exam will be an objective type test, and the questions will be of multiple choice. Out of the options given, the candidate has to choose the correct answer. The exam will have 200 questions of one mark each. Candidates can access the official TG ICET mock tests at the official website to get familiar with the test software to be used by Mahatma Gandhi University.