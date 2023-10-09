TS EdCET seat allotment 2023 phase one result out at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS EdCET seat allotment 2023 phase one result declared on edcetadm.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET seat allotment 2023 phase one result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the result of the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test for phase one. Candidates can download TS EdCET 2023 seat allotment results from the official website, edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

All those who have been shortlisted are required to report to the concerned colleges for verification of original certificates along with a tuition fee from October 10 to 13. The academic session will start from October 30.

TS EdCET seat allotment 2023 phase one result: How to download

Visit the official website, edcetadm.tsche.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS EdCET seat allotment 2023 phase one result'

It will take you to the login window

Now, enter your hall ticket number, rank and click on the submit button

Download TS EdCET seat allotment 2023 phase one result and save it for future reference

TS EdCET seat allotment 2023 phase one result

TS EdCET seat allotment 2023 Phase one: What's next?

All those who have been selected in the first round process of the seat allotment are required to report to the designated college along with a set of two copies of the documents. The candidates have been advised to take a printout of the following documents for future reference.