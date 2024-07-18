TS EAMCET 2024 Counselling: Telangana EAPCET seat allotment results tomorrow, when and where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana EAPCET seat allotment results tomorrow, July 19

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to announce the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 first seat allotment result. As per the schedule, the results for the TS EAMCET 2024 first-round seat allotment results will be announced tomorrow, July 19. Candidates who registered for the counseling procedure will be able to check their results using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. The link to the Telangana EAPCET seat allotment results will be accessible at the official website – tgeapcet.nic.in.

Candidates were able to fill out their online application forms and pay the application fee, as well as book a slot for selection of helpline center from July 4 to 12. The verification process took place between July 6 and 13. Candidates had the opportunity to make choices after certificate verification from July 8 to 15 and were allowed to finalize their choices until July 15. Following the announcement of the seat allotment results, students will have the chance to confirm their seats through the official web portal, with the facility open between July 19 and 23.

How to download Telangana EAPCET seat allotment results?

Visit the official website – tgeapcet.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Telangana EAPCET seat allotment results'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth on the login page

Telangana EAPCET seat allotment results will appear on the screen

Download and save Telangana EAPCET seat allotment results for future reference

What are documents required at the time of verification?

Candidates who will be allotted seats will have to bring their original documents along with a set of photocopies for document verification after the second round of seat allotment results at their college. Here is the list of the documents required at the time of verification. Candidates are advised to refer to the official website for the detailed eligibility conditions.