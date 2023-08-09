Wednesday, August 09, 2023
     
TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result for final phase out on tseamcet.nic.in, here's easy steps

TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result has been announced by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TS EAMCET). Check how and where to download result, revised schedule and more.

August 09, 2023
TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result, TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result for final phase: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TS EAMCET) has declared the results of EAMCET 2023. The candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website, tseamcet.nic.in. 

TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result: How to download?

  1. Visit the official website,  tseamcetd.nic.in
  2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result link'
  3. Enter your credentials and click on the submit button
  4. TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result will appear on the screen
  5. Download and save TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result PDF for future reference

TS EAMCET 2023 seat allotment result: What's next?

According to the official revised scheule, candidates can remit the payment of tuition fees and self report on the official website from August 9 to August 11. The Last date for cancellations through online by the candidates is August 11. The candidates will have report to the report to the allotted college from August 10 to 12. The last date for updating joining details of candidates by the colleges is August 13.

All the candidates have to report at the allotted college on or before August 12. If a candidate do not report at the designated college in the stipulated timeline, the provisional order automatically will be cancelled and the candidate will  not be able to claim on the provisional allotment. 

Candidates will have to carry a set of xerox copies of certificates and original documents while reporting at the allotted college.  The candidates who secures provisional allotment in the special phase in same college with different branch has to download fresh provisional allotment order and once again report in the same college in different branch latest by August 25.

